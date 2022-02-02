PIKE COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – George Wagner IV, one of the people charged with the deaths of eight members of the Rhoden Family is appearing in court for a motion hearing on Wednesday morning, February 2.

The Wagner brothers and their parents, George III and Angela, were accused of murdering the members of the Rhoden family in April 2016 over a custody dispute between Jake and Hanna Rhoden, one of the victims. This massacre made national headlines and shocked rural Pike County.

In September 2021, Wagner’s attorneys said that information shared by prosecutors shows Wagner didn’t shoot or kill any of the victims, yet the state still sought the death penalty.

Attorneys have asked for dismissal of the murder charges, or at least a removal of the death penalty, arguing the evidence against Wagner does not meet the standard for the death penalty.

Wagner’s brother, Jake, and his mother both reached plea deals in 2021, while Wagner and his father have yet to do so.

Jake pleaded guilty to the murder charges in exchange for avoiding the death penalty and agreeing to testify against the other members of his family facing charges.

Angela pleaded guilty to 14 of the 22 charges against her, including conspiracy to commit murder, aggravated burglary and tampering with evidence. She did not plead guilty to any of the murder charges.

The motion hearing will start at 9 am on Wednesday and will be live-streamed here on WDTN.com.