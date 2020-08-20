George Floyd’s nephews lead protest in Columbus ahead of March in Washington

George Floyd’s nephews Cortez Rice and Tim Williams meet Adrienne Hood. Her son was killed by police.

Floyd's nephews came to Columbus on Thursday to push for justice equality and change

COLUMBUS (WCMH)–It’s been nearly 3 months since George Floyd was killed during an arrest in Minneapolis.

Thursday, his nephews came to Columbus to push for justice equality and change. Cortez Rice and Tim Williams carried their pain while peacefully leading a march from the Ohio Statehouse down to the Franklin County Courthouse.

They explained the United We Walk mission is about more than their loss. It is for the loss several families across the country have endured.

They have walked from Minneapolis to Columbus and will eventually make their way to Washington D.C. to spread their message.

“That we want peace, equality, strength, and love for one another,” said Rice.

The nephews said the pain of their uncle’s death is still present. Williams added that seeing the peaceful protests across the country and in Columbus has inspired the Floyd family.

“It’s been very emotional, it’s been an up and down roller coaster, but you know as family you stick together,” said Williams. “All of these people out here these is our family now.”

In Columbus, they wanted to address and thank the peaceful protesters as if they were family and that included Adrienne Hood.

“We going to keep it going,” said Williams as he hugged Hood. “We need change, we need justice for all of them.”

“Just the embrace, it really felt like my son’s arms around me,” Hood said.

Officers Jason Bare and Zachary Rosen were not indicted for shooting and killing Hood’s son Henry Green in 2016.

Hood’s fight to change the grand jury process has not stopped, and she says having the family of Floyd recognize her struggle is important.

“While we appreciate everyone’s support, I know that they know what I’m feeling,” said Hood.

“We’re here for you all, we’re here for the other families as well,” said Rice. “That’s what the whole united we walk is all about.”

Both nephews stressed that destructive protests will give everyone a reason not to focus on the mission. So they also spent time talking to several people about remaining peaceful and respectable to their city and to police officers.