ASHTABULA, Ohio (WKBN) – A Geneva man was sentenced last week after being convicted of raping a minor.

Josue Huertas-Alicia, 35, was sentenced to 75 years to life and will have to register as a Tier III sex offender for the rest of his life, according to the Ashtabula County Prosecutor’s Office.

Authorities were made aware of the sexual assaults by the victim’s mother and charges were filed in May 2021. Investigators say the assaults took place over the span of three to four years.

Huertas-Alicia was found guilty by a jury on Sept. 9. A motion for mistrial was filed on Oct. 14 but was denied.