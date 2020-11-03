Geauga Lake property sold to developer, promises ‘Geauga Lake District’

The developers are hoping to create a "Geauga Lake District"

BAINBRIDGE TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKBN) – New plans were announced Monday for the land that once was the home of Geauga Lake Park and Sea World.

Regional developer Industrial Commercial Properties bought the 377 acre site in Bainbridge Township. The deal was finalized Friday.

The developers are hoping to create a “Geauga Lake District.” ICP plans to play the role of master developer of the site, including installing elements that recall the original amusement park dating from 1887.

Menard’s is one business eyeing the site, the owners said. The mega home improvement chain purchased land already fronting Route 43. That sale took place at the same time as the larger land buy happened.

Other retail locations are planned for the site along with restaurants, entertainment and a residential office district near the lake.

Multi-family and institutional sites are also part of the broader plan.

