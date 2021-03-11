CHESTERLAND, Ohio (WJW)– A Geauga County man is behind bars after federal investigators say he sent a bomb to his romantic rival.

Clayton Alexander McCoy, 30, of Chesterland, is charged with transporting explosives with intent to injure and with using, carrying, or possessing a destructive device during and in relation to a crime of violence. He’s scheduled to appear in U.S. District Court in Cleveland on Friday.

Clayton McCoy (Photo courtesy: Geauga County Sheriff’s Office)

The victim was seriously injured in the Oct. 30 bombing at his home in Manchester, Maryland. The victim’s grandfather found a package on the porch and brought it inside, according to the indictment. Later that day, the victim opened the box. He reported hearing whistling and hissing before the explosion.

Investigators said he was hit by shrapnel from the pipe bomb. He suffered injuries to his chest and legs, and was in the hospital for more than two weeks.

The victim’s girlfriend told investigators about a recent conversation with McCoy. She met McCoy through Dagorhir, which is a live-action, role-playing game focused on combat. Participants use swords, spears and other medieval weapons made of foam. The three had been friends for years.

Sometime in early October, McCoy told the victim’s girlfriend he had feelings for her, but she told him she didn’t feel the same way.

While the victim didn’t think McCoy was responsible, investigators tracked McCoy’s phone. They found he drove from his home in Ohio to the victim’s address. According to the indictment, a truck that looks like one belonging to McCoy’s mother was spotted on a security camera in front of the victim’s house.

(Image courtesy: federal indictment)

McCoy, a registered sex offender who pleaded guilty in a child pornography case, faces up to 20 years in prison, if convicted.