CHARDON, Ohio (WKBN) – Geauga County Dog Warden Matthew Granito was appointed to Ohio’s Commercial Dog Breeding Advisory Board.

This is a reappointment for Granito, whose term will begin August 26, 2020, and ends November 20, 2024.

The Commercial Dog Breeding Advisory Board advises the Director of Agriculture on the laws governing high volume breeders and dog retailers.