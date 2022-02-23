CLEVELAND (WJW) – There are concerns that the Russia-Ukraine conflict will impact the already rising fuel costs, but what exactly does it mean for Ohioans at the pump?

According to a spokesperson from GasBuddy, while some parts of the country could see $5 per gallon by this summer, it’s not necessarily likely for Ohio.

As the demand for gas goes up in the spring and gas stations switch to the more expensive summer-blend, most of the U.S. is already expected to see rising prices.

According to GasBuddy, the average gas price in Ohio is about $3.33 per gallon, which is lower than the national average of $3.52 per gallon.

They said the state’s average, along with the national average, could rise to around $4 per gallon by Memorial Day.

The spokesperson said, if Russia does invade Ukraine, prices could potentially spike much higher.

“Russia is the world’s second-largest producer of oil, and the concern is that its exports would be disrupted due to sanctions imposed because of the conflict. The worst-case scenario is for Russia to stop exporting oil, which would cause large increases at the pump,” the GasBuddy spokesperson said.