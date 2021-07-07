Experts predict gas price change for July

(WJW) – Crude oil prices are expected to hit a 7-year high this week, according to AAA.

That’s pushing the predicted national average for a gallon of gasoline to $3.25 for the month of July.

In Northeast Ohio, the average price of gas is $2.99 a gallon this week.

That’s up 5 cents from the week prior, according to AAA.

The highest price of gas in Ohio is in Vinton County at $3.14.

Mahoning, Lorain, Portage, and Stark counties are seeing the lowest prices at $2.96.

Nationally, the highest gas prices are in California, averaging $4.30 a gallon.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JUNE 14: Gas prices are displayed at a Chevron station on June 14, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. The average price for a gallon of gasoline continues to rise amid inflation fears with the current rate of regular grade up to $3.13 nationwide. In California, the average price is now over $4.00. (Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images)

The lowest prices are in Mississippi at $2.76.