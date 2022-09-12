(WKBN) – The average gas price in Northeast Ohio is 9 cents lower this week, according to AAA East Central’s Gas Price Report.

This week’s prices averaged $3.526 in Northeast Ohio. The week of Sept. 6 averaged $3.616.

Average prices of unleaded self-service gasoline are as follows:

$3.425 Alliance

$3.618 Ashland

$3.591 Ashtabula

$3.569 Aurora

$3.694 Chesterland

$3.568 Cleveland

$3.477 Elyria

$3.574 Independence

$3.503 Lorain

$3.479 Lyndhurst

$3.444 Massillon

$3.470 Mentor

$3.483 New Philadelphia

$3.440 Niles

$3.551 Norwalk

$3.489 Oberlin

$3.550 Parma

$3.504 Ravenna

$3.527 Solon

$3.631 Willard

$3.456 Youngstown

The national average price for a gallon of gas fell 7 cents in the past week to reach $3.71, a level not seen since the beginning of March. According to AAA East Central, the primary reason for this decline is the recent lower cost for oil. This trend has helped pump prices fall steadily for three straight months.

Monday’s national average is 26 cents less than a month ago but 54 cents more than a year ago.

Although gasoline demand has increased slightly, lower oil prices have led to falling pump prices, according to AAA East Central. If gasoline demand begins to subside, as it typically does post-Labor Day with the end of summer driving, pump prices could continue to decrease.

National, state and county current gas prices are available at GasPrices.AAA.com.