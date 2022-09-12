(WKBN) – The average gas price in Northeast Ohio is 9 cents lower this week, according to AAA East Central’s Gas Price Report.

This week’s prices averaged $3.526 in Northeast Ohio. The week of Sept. 6 averaged $3.616.

Average prices of unleaded self-service gasoline are as follows:

  • $3.425        Alliance
  • $3.618        Ashland
  • $3.591        Ashtabula
  • $3.569        Aurora
  • $3.694        Chesterland
  • $3.568        Cleveland
  • $3.477        Elyria
  • $3.574        Independence
  • $3.503        Lorain
  • $3.479        Lyndhurst
  • $3.444        Massillon
  • $3.470        Mentor
  • $3.483        New Philadelphia
  • $3.440        Niles
  • $3.551        Norwalk
  • $3.489        Oberlin
  • $3.550        Parma
  • $3.504        Ravenna
  • $3.527        Solon
  • $3.631        Willard
  • $3.456        Youngstown

The national average price for a gallon of gas fell 7 cents in the past week to reach $3.71, a level not seen since the beginning of March. According to AAA East Central, the primary reason for this decline is the recent lower cost for oil. This trend has helped pump prices fall steadily for three straight months.

Monday’s national average is 26 cents less than a month ago but 54 cents more than a year ago.

Although gasoline demand has increased slightly, lower oil prices have led to falling pump prices, according to AAA East Central. If gasoline demand begins to subside, as it typically does post-Labor Day with the end of summer driving, pump prices could continue to decrease.

National, state and county current gas prices are available at GasPrices.AAA.com.