(WKBN) – Now that the busy holiday travel season is over, prices at the pump took a big dip across Northeast Ohio this week, as AAA East Central reports an average decrease of 18 cents per gallon to $2.58.

Some of the lowest prices locally were reported in Niles at $2.47 and Youngstown at $2.51.

AAA: Average prices of unleaded self-service gasoline in various areas across Ohio:



$2.378 Alliance

$2.645 Ashland

$2.512 Ashtabula

$2.799 Aurora

$2.712 Chesterland

$2.638 Cleveland

$2.583 Elyria

$2.643 Independence

$2.589 Lorain

$2.534 Lyndhurst

$2.380 Massillon

$2.463 Mentor

$2.347 New Philadelphia

$2.473 Niles

$2.770 Norwalk

$2.646 Oberlin

$2.500 Parma

$2.438 Ravenna

$2.784 Solon

$2.825 Willard

$2.517 Youngstown

Nationally, the average price for a gallon of gas dipped by four cents since last week to $3.07.

AAA cites new data from the Energy Information Administration (EIA), that shows gas demand nose-dived from 9.17 to 7.95 million barrels per day last week. Meanwhile, total domestic gasoline stocks increased substantially by 10.9 million barrels to 237 million barrels.

Weak gas demand, alongside increased supply, has pushed pump prices lower, however, rising oil prices have limited price decreases.

Drivers can find current gas prices nationwide, statewide and countywide at gasprices.aaa.com.