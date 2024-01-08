(WKBN) – Now that the busy holiday travel season is over, prices at the pump took a big dip across Northeast Ohio this week, as AAA East Central reports an average decrease of 18 cents per gallon to $2.58.

Some of the lowest prices locally were reported in Niles at $2.47 and Youngstown at $2.51.

AAA: Average prices of unleaded self-service gasoline in various areas across Ohio:

$2.378        Alliance
$2.645        Ashland
$2.512        Ashtabula
$2.799        Aurora
$2.712        Chesterland
$2.638        Cleveland
$2.583        Elyria
$2.643        Independence
$2.589        Lorain
$2.534        Lyndhurst
$2.380        Massillon
$2.463        Mentor
$2.347        New Philadelphia
$2.473        Niles
$2.770        Norwalk
$2.646        Oberlin
$2.500        Parma
$2.438        Ravenna
$2.784        Solon
$2.825        Willard
$2.517        Youngstown

Nationally, the average price for a gallon of gas dipped by four cents since last week to $3.07. 

AAA cites new data from the Energy Information Administration (EIA), that shows gas demand nose-dived from 9.17 to 7.95 million barrels per day last week. Meanwhile, total domestic gasoline stocks increased substantially by 10.9 million barrels to 237 million barrels.

Weak gas demand, alongside increased supply, has pushed pump prices lower, however, rising oil prices have limited price decreases. 

Drivers can find current gas prices nationwide, statewide and countywide at gasprices.aaa.com.