Future of Jamboree in the Hills music festival in jeopardy

MORRISTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – One of Ohio’s biggest country music festivals may be done for good.

Jamboree in the Hills is held on Route 40 near Interstate 70 in Belmont County. Live Nation recently sold that property for $1.3 million.

Jamboree in the Hills was canceled in 2018 in a debate over alcohol being sold at the event.

Officials say it’s unlikely concerts will be held there again.

“I’d be really surprised if it gets turned into an entertainment venue of any kind,” said Jerry Echemann, Belmont County commissioner. “It’s possible, one never knows, but I think you’ll end up seeing housing or industrial development of some kind and, hopefully, in a quick timetable. I would not want to see it sit for years, and years, and years and there it sits, you know?”

The new property owners aren’t yet saying what they have planned.