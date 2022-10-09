DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Funeral services for a University of Cincinnati student killed in a hit-and-run were held on Saturday.

Eighteen-year-old Cayden Turner, from Moraine, was hit and killed near the UC campus on Wednesday, Sept. 28.

According to Turner’s obituary, visitation were held from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. at Corinthian Baptist Church at 700 S. James H. McGee Blvd. in Dayton. Funeral services were held at the church at 11 a.m., following visitation.

“Cayden truly enjoyed working for her first employer Chick-Fil-A and had recently earned an award as team leader of the quarter in July 2022,” the obituary says. “Her infectious smile would light up a room and brought so much joy to those that loved her.”