(WKBN) — Ohio U.S. Senator Sherrod Brown announced Thursday that the U.S. Department of Transportation has awarded $1.635 billion to the Ohio Department of Transportation.

The funds will be split between ODOT and Kentucky Transportation Cabinet to construct a new companion bridge to the Brent Spence Bridge.

Funding will also be used to make significant improvements to the eight-mile Brent Spence Bridge Corridor, which runs from the Western Hills Viaduct in Ohio to the Dixie Highway in Kentucky.

The money will be distributed under a multi-year grant agreement with ODOT and Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, a new funding mechanism created by Brown’s legislation to assist large bridge projects.

“After working on this for more than a decade, we are finally going to build a new Brent Spence Bridge,” Brown said. “The infrastructure law is already making Ohio bridges safer… and I’m going to keep working to make sure Ohio gets its fair share — or more — of infrastructure funding.”

Brown was advised of the funding award through the Congressional notification process. The White House and the U.S. Department of Transportation will provide additional information next week.