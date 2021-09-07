Fugitive wanted after fleeing from police at burglary, hitting police cruiser in Parma

PARMA, Ohio (WKBN) – A reward is being offered for information that would lead to the capture of an Ohio fugitive.

The Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force is looking for Brian Gimenez, 34, who is wanted by the Parma Police Department for felonious assault. He is also wanted by the Ohio Adult Parole Authority for a parole violation.

On August 14, Parma police officers responded to a burglary near State and Brookpark roads. When they arrived, they attempted to pull over a vehicle Gimenez was driving, according to a release.

Allegedly, Gimenez fled from officers, and at one point, struck a police cruiser during the chase, the release said.

Police say Gimenez evaded arrest and has been on the run since.

Gimenez’s las known address is near the 12300 block of Benham Ave. in Cleveland. Police say he is considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information regarding Gimenez should contact the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force at 1-866-4WANTED. Web tips can be sent to the U.S. Marshals’ website. Tips can be left anonymously and reward money is available.