FSIS issues public health alert for Bluegrass Provisions Co. sausage products

These ready-to-eat sausage products may be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes

(WKBN) – The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) is issuing a public health alert for Bluegrass Provisions Co. sausage products.

Bluegrass Provisions Co. is a Crescent Spring, Ky., establishment.

These ready-to-eat sausage products may be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes:

14-oz. plastic packages containing six pieces of “Blue Grass Mettwurst,” with a use or freeze by date of July 23

14-oz. plastic packages containing six pieces of “Walnut Creek Foods Smoked Sausage,” with a use or freeze by date of July 23

14-oz. plastic packages containing six pieces of Lidl “Smoked Bratwurst,” with a use or freeze by date of July 23

14-oz. plastic packages containing six pieces of Lidl “Smoked Bratwurst with Cheese,” with a use or freeze by date of July 23

The products bear establishment number “EST. 7417” inside the USDA mark of inspection.

These items were shipped to distributors and retail locations in Kentucky, Ohio, North Carolina and Virginia.

A recall was not requested because it is believed that all products are no longer in commerce and are past their use or freeze by dates.