COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Power crews across the region say all hands are on deck during this latest winter weather.

AEP services the Columbus area and South Central Power powers several counties South of the city like Ross and Pickaway Counties.

Jay Garrett with AEP says a lot of the outages they’ve repaired throughout the day have been sporadic and spread over the area. One of the biggest outages was Thursday morning. It was caused by something unexpected: a large, frozen American flag.

“The flag was frozen, so they actually had to go up in bucket trucks to remove it off the wire. It was about 700 customers so kind of one of those things you really don’t expect but what we run across in the field — our crews never know what they’re going to run into,” Garrett said.

Both power companies say the freezing rain and sleet is what really causes power outages. Lines can freeze and trees can fall into lines, weighed down by ice and snow.

Mark Owen with South Central Power says they’ve faced a lot of challenges, including getting to where they need to be.

“We’re seeing broken poles, other kinds of damaged equipment and really challenging conditions to get out and try to restore power,” said Owen.

AEP and South Central Power say they have everyone working through this storm. They’ll be ready to go even overnight.

“If we start to see more widespread outages, we will start to use our assessment team to go out with the crews and ahead of them to help assess the situation if they need specific equipment. At that point we might go to wear prioritize priority customers which is fire, EMS, hospitals, nursing homes,” said Garrett.

Owen added, “We’ll be working through the night — we have additional resources that will be coming onto our system tomorrow — we’re there to help and we’re going to be restoring power as quickly and safely as possible.”