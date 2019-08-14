Friend of Dayton shooter appears in federal court, lawyers ask for home detention

Ethan Kollie could face up to 15 years in prison

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The Kettering man who police say helped Dayton shooter Connor Betts to hide weapons and equipment from his family appeared in federal court Wednesday.

Lawyers for 24-year-old Ethan Kollie spoke Wednesday after an arraignment in a Dayton federal court. Lawyers asked the judge to grant home detention for Kollie near Columbus.

Kollie will remain in jail at least one more day while the judge considers whether to allow him home detention while the case moves through the courts.

Court will begin again at 3:30 p.m. Thursday.

According to federal officials, 24-year-old Ethan Kollie did not know about the August 4 attack before it happened, but he allegedly lied to purchase guns and bought some of the accessories used by the Oregon District shooter.

Kollie faces federal charges unrelated to the shooting and could face up to 15 years in prison.