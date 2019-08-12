They will announce the charges during a news conference at 2 p.m.

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN / WKBN) – The United States Attorney of the Southern District of Ohio will announce federal charges against a friend of the shooter in the Oregon District mass shooting Monday.

U.S. Attorney Benjamin Glassman, as well as Todd Wickerham, FBI Special Agent in Charge, will announce the charges against a friend of Connor Betts, for allegedly lying on federal firearms forms, in a 2 pm news conference in Dayton, according to Glassman’s office.

