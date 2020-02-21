Friend of Dayton Oregon District shooter gets prison time

Ethan Kollie pleaded guilty in November to lying on a federal firearms form

CINCINNATI (AP) – A friend of the gunman who killed nine people in a shooting rampage in Dayton has been sentenced to 2 1/2 years in prison on unrelated federal firearms charges.

Ethan Kollie pleaded guilty in November to lying on a federal firearms form and possessing a gun while using illegal drugs.

Authorities have said there is no indication Kollie knew his friend Connor Betts was planning the Aug. 4 shooting that killed nine people in Dayton’s Oregon entertainment district before police killed Betts.

Federal Judge Thomas Rose sentenced Kollie Thursday to 32 months in prison.

