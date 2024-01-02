COLUMBUS, Ohio (WKBN)- The Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation (BCI) saw a similar volume of requests for investigations of officer-involved critical incidents (OICI) in 2023 compared to last year, according to data released on Tuesday by Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost.

According to a press release, Ohio law enforcement agencies requested BCI to investigate 58 OICIs in 2023, one fewer than in 2022.

BCI’s Special Investigations Unit led investigations for 55 of 2023’s OICIs, with assistance from other sections of BCI, including the Crime Scene, Cyber Crimes and Criminal Intelligence units. For three incidents, Ohio agencies only requested the services of BCI’s Crime Scene Unit to process crime scenes.

Thirty-four OICI investigations were completed and referred to the appropriate county prosecuting attorneys, and 24 investigations remain active and ongoing.

Several law enforcement officers were shot, but no officers died during officer-involved shootings in 2023.

Additional information about the investigative process is available on the Attorney General’s website.