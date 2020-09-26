Franklin County sheriff’s deputy dies in multi-vehicle crash

A tire blew out on a dump truck and the driver lost control

COLUMBUS, Ohio – Authorities say a Franklin County sheriff’s deputy who was driving to work died when a dump truck crossed the median and crashed into her vehicle and several others.

The Columbus Dispatch reports that the crash Friday afternoon on Route 33 in southeastern Franklin County sent two other drivers to the hospital with serious injuries.

The Ohio State Patrol says 51-year-old sheriff’s Deputy Angela Kane died after a tire blew out on the dump truck and the driver lost control. She had been a deputy for 10 years.

The dump truck driver and two other drivers were not injured.

The crash is being investigated.

