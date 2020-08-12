Franklin County judge reprimanded for OVI conviction

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WKBN) – A Franklin County judge who was arrested for driving while intoxicated was publicly reprimanded by the Ohio Supreme Court.

Court records show that Judge Monica E. Hawkins was driving with a blood-alcohol level more than twice the legal limit.

In a unanimous opinion, the Supreme Court reprimanded Judge Hawkins, whose arrest came shortly after taking office in January 2019 as a newly elected member of the domestic relations and juvenile branch of the Franklin County Common Pleas Court.

On Jan. 31, 2019, a Pickerington police officer responded to a 911 call around 8:30 p.m. alerting them to a suspected intoxicated driver. When stopped by the officer, Hawkins told her she had gotten lost while driving home.

When the officer asked Hawkins if she had been drinking, Hawkins responded,”No.”

The arresting officer said the judge had a large knot on her forehead and noticed vomit on her coat and the floor of her vehicle.

Hawkins failed several field sobriety tests but refused to provide a breath sample at the police station, so a warrant was issued for a blood draw at a local hospital, which was completed.

Police say four security guards had to hold Hawkins down for the blood draw.

Hawkins pleaded guilty to OVI and sentenced to 90 days in jail with 87 days suspended. She had to complete a driver-intervention program in lieu of three days in jail. She also paid a $375 fine, had her license suspended and was placed on probation for one year.