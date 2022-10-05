MIAMI TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WJW) — You could call it an investigation into ‘fowl play.’

A video posted by Ohio’s Miami Township Police shows a wild turkey trying to make an escape from police captivity.

The video shows the turkey freeing itself from a net in a dramatic fashion, then crashing through a window.

In a post to Twitter, the police department wrote: “Police Officers get calls for everything, but this was the first time we’ve been dispatched for a wild turkey breaking into a house…and then breaking out.”

A woman in the video can be heard saying, “I feel so bad for it. It’s probably hurt.”

But, there has been no word on the condition of the turkey.