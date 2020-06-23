Fourth of July fireworks shows can proceed in Ohio without large gatherings, Husted says

The governor said he understands concerns that Ohio's current fireworks laws are not always enforced

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WJW)– Ohio Lt. Gov. Jon Husted said fireworks shows can proceed over the Fourth of July. He addressed the concerns during the state’s news conference on the coronavirus pandemic on Tuesday.

He said many places canceled their Independence Day fireworks displays, but acknowledged some will still be held.

“We know that there will be many celebrations across Ohio and we’ve received some questions about them,” Husted said. “The large gathering order is still in place. Large gatherings are highly discouraged and not allowed.”

“Fireworks shows are not prohibited. They can proceed. What we are not encouraging are large gatherings.”

Husted called on Ohioans to be mutually respectful, striking a balance between freedom and responsibility. He advised people to watch fireworks from their porches, backyards or cars. He also emphasized distancing, masks, disinfecting and keeping to small groups of people.

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine was asked about two bills pending in the Ohio General Assembly that would allow amateurs to light fireworks at any time of day. He said he is not in favor of the legislation, siding with children’s hospitals and safety officials who believe it would cause an increase in injuries.

