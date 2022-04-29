LANCASTER, Ohio (WCMH) — Four suspects believed to be involved in a series of bank robberies that spanned four Ohio counties were arrested Wednesday.

SWAT Team members and detectives from the Fairfield County Sheriff’s Office arrested the suspects — Travis Metter, 23, of Lancaster; Lindsey Williams, 24, of Lancaster; James Jones, 28, of Akron; and Abigail Morrison, 26, of Chillicothe — while executing a search warrant in the 1500 block of Monmouth Street in Lancaster, according to a news release from the sheriff’s office.

The most recent robbery took place Wednesday at Park National Bank at the 900 block of N. 21st St. in Newark, according to a news release from the Newark Division of Police.

A male suspect allegedly entered the bank wearing a mask and gloves and displayed a note demanding money. He later left the bank with an unknown amount of cash, police said.

The four suspects are alleged to have robbed two PNC banks, one in Canal Winchester and a second in Chillicothe, along with Park National Bank in Newark and North Valley Bank in Zanesville, the sheriff’s office said.

The arrestees, in custody of the Fairfield County Sheriff, are being held without bail pending their initial court hearing.

Anyone with information pertaining to the robberies is encouraged to contact the Fairfield County Sheriff’s Office Investigation Bureau at 740-652-7245.