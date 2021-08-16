Four people shot during drive-by including elderly woman doing yard work, police say

CLEVELAND – Police are investigating after four people were shot Monday afternoon on Marietta Avenue in Cleveland.

The four were taken to nearby hospitals. Police say they do not know their conditions at this time.

A source told the Fox 8 I-Team he was near the area and heard about “12” shots. Another source said one woman that was injured was in her yard pulling weeds at the time of the shooting.

Police say preliminary information shows that a group was playing basketball in the street when a vehicle pulled up and shots were fired between the occupants of the vehicle and the individuals in the street.

A 19-year-old man was shot on the street; A 74-year-old woman who was outside doing yardwork was shot in crossfire; and an 18- and 16-year-old in the vehicle were shot, according to police.

Police say this matter is still under investigation and info is subject to change.