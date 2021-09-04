Four Akron police officers injured in vehicle accident

AKRON, Ohio (WJW) — Four on-duty Akron police officers were injured early this morning when a car crashed into their marked cruisers.

Just before 3 a.m., two police cruisers were on the scene of a disabled vehicle. Officers were in the process of towing it when a Hyundai Sonata, traveling westbound on E. Archwood Avenue, slammed into the back of one of the police cruisers forcing the first cruiser to hit the second cruiser parked in front of it, according to a release from Akron police.

Officers say, both cruisers had the emergency overhead lights on when it happened.

Two of the uniformed officers were standing outside the patrol car and at least one of them was hit by the Sonata, according to police.

The release says the two other officers were seated inside their cruiser at the time of the crash.

The injured officers were transported to Summa Health Akron City Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the Sonata, a 45-year-old man, was also injured in the crash. He was transported to Summa Health Akron City Hospital and is in critical condition.

Police say all vehicles involved in the crash had major damage and needed to be towed from the scene.

Two of the injured officers are 3-year veterans of the police department and the other two officers have just 1-month on the job.

The investigation is ongoing and charges are pending. It is unknown if drugs or alcohol played a role, but speed appeared to be a factor, according to police.