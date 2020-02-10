Former Windham superintendent sentenced to 10 years for having sex with student

She has been declared a tier 3 sex offender

PORTAGE COUNTY, Ohio (WJW) — The former superintendent of Windham Exempted Village Schools was sentenced to ten years in prison for having sex with a high school student.

Laura Amero, 35, made a plea deal in November and learned her fate on Monday in Portage County Common Please court.

The indictments also states Amero attempted to engage in sexual conduct with a 17-year-old student between September 2015 and May 2016.

The plea deal reduced the charges to two counts of sexual battery and one count of sexual imposition.

