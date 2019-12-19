Former Republican state rep files to run for Tim Ryan’s Congressional seat

Christina Hagan is best known for bringing her baby onto the floor of the Ohio House to show her support for the Heartbeat Abortion Bill

ALLIANCE, Ohio (WKBN) – Former Republican State Representative Christina Hagan filed Wednesday to run for the 13th district Congressional seat now occupied by Democrat Tim Ryan.

“It has become clear that the stakes are too high for strong, principled conservatives to sit on the sidelines,” Hagan said. “Radical Democrat Congress members are working every day to undermine the very foundation of our representative republic and the values we hold dear, including the rights of the unborn, the right to bear arms, the right to secure our borders and defend our jobs from being sent overseas.”

The Alliance woman is best known for bringing her baby onto the floor of the Ohio House to show her support for the Heartbeat Abortion Bill.

Hagan is also endorsed by the National Rifle Association.

Former Ohio Lieutenant Governor Mary Taylor is not running. Instead, she is endorsing Hagan, as are the Republican Party chairmen in Mahoning, Summit and Stark counties.

“Christina is the bold conservative fighter we need to win the 13th Congressional district,” Taylor said.

She plans on focusing on creating a better business climate, fixing the health care system, securing the nation’s borders, supporting a merit-based immigration system and opposing abortion.