Former Ohio postal worker receives sentence for drug trafficking at post office

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — A former postal worker was sentenced to three years in prison Friday for receiving shipments of marijuana and methamphetamines at a post office box he rented where he worked.

Laquise O. Johnson, 31, of Columbus, pleaded guilty on June 5, 2019, to one count of conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute more than 500 grams of methamphetamine and one count of theft of mail.

According to court documents, postal inspectors began investigating reports of drug trafficking between California and Ohio in 2017.

Court documents state inspectors were able to identify Johnson, a processing clerk, rented a post office box to facilitate the trafficking.

Inspectors seized one package containing 1,438 grams of methamphetamine and another package with 493 grams of marijuana from Johnson after he picked it up from the post office box at the Oakland Park post office, court documents state.

Johnson also admitted to stealing mail packages containing a Bluetooth speaker and art supplies.

Johnson was sentenced to 36 months in prison.