(WKBN) – President Joe Biden announced the nomination of Steve Dettelbach to run the U.S. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.

Dettelbach served as a U.S. attorney for the Northern District of Ohio from 2009 to 2016 under President Barack Obama. He is currently a partner at BakerHostetler, which has offices in Cleveland and Washington, D.C. He is co-leader of the firm’s White Collar, Investigations and Securities Enforcement Litigation Team.

He has held positions within the Justice Department, the Senate Judiciary Committee and has served on the Ohio Ethics Commission. He also ran for Ohio Attorney General back in 2018.

Senator Sherrod Brown shared his thoughts on the nomination.

“He knows how to prosecute crimes. he knows how and when to go after illicit gun-running and trafficking,” Brown said. “I hope the Senate moves quickly.”

Biden had to withdraw the nomination of his first ATF nominee, gun-control advocate David Chipman, after the nomination stalled for months because of opposition from Republicans and some Democrats in the Senate.

President Joe Biden took fresh aim at ghost guns on Monday. They are guns without serial numbers that are increasingly cropping up in violent crimes.

The ghost gun rule will likely fall onto Dettelbach’s desk, if he is confirmed. It’s been making its way through the federal regulation process. Gun safety groups and Democrats in Congress have been pushing for the Justice Department to finish the rule for months. It will probably be met with heavy resistance from gun groups and draw litigation in the coming weeks.Gun Owners of America vowed that it would immediately fight the rule.