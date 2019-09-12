Former Ohio judge receives sentence for killing wife in front of daughters

Mason stabbed his wife 59 times in front of their two daughters in November 2018

(CNN) – A former judge in Ohio was sentenced to life in prison Thursday for fatally stabbing his ex-wife and critically wounding a police officer while trying to get away.

The judge also ruled Lance Mason, who’s also a former state lawmaker, will be eligible for parole in 35 years.

Mason is 52 years old.

Mason stabbed his wife 59 times in front of their two daughters in November 2018.

He then crashed an SUV into a police car, wounding a police officer so badly that prosecutors say he may never be able to work as an officer again.

In August, Mason pleaded guilty to aggravated murder, murder, felonious assault, violating a protection order and grand theft.