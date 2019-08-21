Former Ohio judge pleads guilty to killing ex-wife

A plea agreement says he'll likely spend the rest of his life in prison

CLEVELAND, Ohio (CNN) – A former Ohio judge pleaded guilty to killing his ex-wife in 2018.

Tuesday, Lance Mason appeared in court and admitted to the deadly stabbing.

A plea agreement says he’ll likely spend the rest of his life in prison.

A gray-bearded, far thinner Mason came to court for one reason — to admit what he did. If he had gone to trial, he could have had it moved to another county and could have forced his daughters to testify.

He gave his plea to visiting Judge John Haas, who retired from Stark County.

The details of what happened on the day he killed Aisha Fraser, his ex-wife, are well known, including his statement to police that he planned suicide.

County Prosecutor Michael O’Malley said the scene set his resolve for the case.

“I went out there that day, and you know, you don’t see many crime scenes like that, and I can tell you on that particular day that the resolution to this case would be him pleading to the indictment after what I observed that day,” O’Malley said.

Prosecutors didn’t give an inch, also getting guilty pleas to the crimes for ramming an SUV into a police cruiser and injuring an officer.

A plea deal was reached, and sentencing memos will be filed.

Prosecutors say they don’t want him to taste freedom.

Before the killing, Mason served only 10 months of a two-year sentence for a 2014 attack on Fraser.

“He’s facing life without parole, and that’s our goal that he receives that,” O’Malley said. “He does not deserve any breaks. He needs to spend the rest of his life in prison.”