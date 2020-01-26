Former judge, civil rights activist Nathaniel Jones dies

CINCINNATI (AP) – A former federal judge who served for more than two decades on the federal appeals court in Cincinnati and previously served as general counsel for the NAACP has died.

Nathaniel Jones was 93.

His daughter and the Hamilton County Coroner’s Office confirmed Jones’ death.

Daughter Stephanie Jones told The Cincinnati Enquirer that her father died of congestive heart failure Sunday at his home in Cincinnati.

Jones was appointed to the 6th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Cincinnati in 1979 by former President Jimmy Carter.

He retired in 2002. The Youngstown native also served as general counsel for the NAACP.

