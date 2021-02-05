Former Columbus police officer Adam Coy to make first court appearance

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Adam Coy, the former Columbus police officer charged in the murder of Andre’ Hill, is scheduled to make his first court appearance Friday.

Ohio Attorney General David Yost announced Wednesday that Coy had been indicted by a Franklin County grand jury for the shooting death of Hill.

Coy is charged with murder in the commission of a felony, felonious assault, dereliction of duty for failure to turn on his body camera, and dereliction of duty for failure to inform his fellow officer that he felt Hill presented a danger.

Coy’s attorney, Mark Collins, said the interaction between Coy and Hill lasted between two and three minutes and that footage from the body camera Coy was wearing doesn’t show the whole interaction.

“We anticipated an indictment, we expected one,” Collins said. “However, we were a little surprised with some of the charges in this situation.”

Collins said Coy intends to plead not guilty.