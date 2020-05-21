Breaking News
Former Cleveland weatherman Dick Goddard’s daughter says prayers are working, he’s showing signs of improvement

Ohio

Last week, his daughter told FOX 8 that he was very ill, and doctors believed he didn't have much time left

by: Brittany Rall, WJW

Fox8 Dick Goddard

Courtesy of Fox8

CLEVELAND (WJW) — FOX 8’s beloved weatherman Dick Goddard is showing signs of improvement, according to the latest update from his daughter Kimberly.

She told FOX 8 last week that he was very ill and said doctors believed he didn’t have much time left. She said thoughts and prayers from fans seem to be working!

Dick has been staying in a medical facility down in Florida where Kimberly lives, but she hopes to have him back home very soon, maybe even by next week.

He has been tested three times for the coronavirus and each time it’s been negative.

Kimberly wants to thank everyone in Northeast Ohio for their continued support. She said it’s been greatly appreciated.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

