LOS ANGELES, Calif. (CNN Newsource) – A former wide receiver from the University of Akron took home an Oscar for Best Animated Short Film.

Matthew Cherry co-directed the short “Hair Love.”

The film is about a father struggling to style the hair of his African-American daughter.

Cherry says real-life videos of dads and daughters inspired him.

His team funded the film with a Kickstarter campaign.