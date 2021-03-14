Following fewer screenings, experts say preventable cancer deaths may increase

The use of digital pathology can help prevent that

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WKBN) –– There are growing concerns for people missing routine screenings because of the pandemic.

This could mean preventable cancer deaths could skyrocket.

The use of digital pathology can help prevent that.

It makes a cancer diagnosis possible within hours instead of weeks.

Before, tumor cells needed to be examined on slides under a microscope. Now, digital images are speeding up the process.

Experts at The Ohio State University say it’s also more likely to provide an accurate diagnosis the first time.

“With this technology, we actually can take the slides and digitize them and review them and get them internally reviewed by a second pathologist,” said Dr. Anil Parwani of OSU.

OSU says their services for this have increased by 15% over the last year.