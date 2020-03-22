Breaking News
Tracking coronavirus: Latest updates
Closings and delays
There are currently 215 active closings. Click for more details.

Flags to be lowered to half staff honoring Don Manning and fallen Springdale officer

Ohio

Both orders also apply to the Ohio Statehouse, Vern Riffe Center and Rhodes State Office

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Flags lowered in Ohio and Pa. to honor Florida shooting victims

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WKBN) – Governor Mike DeWine issued two lowering orders on Sunday.

United States and the State of Ohio flags shall be flown at half staff at all public buildings in Mahoning County in honor of State House Representative Don Manning.

According to Dr. Amy Acton Saturday afternoon, Manning died of an apparent heart attack.

Governor DeWine also ordered flags to be flown at half staff in Hamilton County to honor Springdale Police Officer Kaia Grant.

Grant was killed in a car crash while on duty.

Both orders also apply to the Ohio Statehouse, Vern Riffe Center and Rhodes State Office.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending on WKBN.com