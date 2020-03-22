Flags to be lowered to half staff honoring Don Manning and fallen Springdale officer

Both orders also apply to the Ohio Statehouse, Vern Riffe Center and Rhodes State Office

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WKBN) – Governor Mike DeWine issued two lowering orders on Sunday.

United States and the State of Ohio flags shall be flown at half staff at all public buildings in Mahoning County in honor of State House Representative Don Manning.

According to Dr. Amy Acton Saturday afternoon, Manning died of an apparent heart attack.

Governor DeWine also ordered flags to be flown at half staff in Hamilton County to honor Springdale Police Officer Kaia Grant.

Grant was killed in a car crash while on duty.

Both orders also apply to the Ohio Statehouse, Vern Riffe Center and Rhodes State Office.