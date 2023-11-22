**Related Video Above: Jimmy and Rosalynn Carter marked 77th wedding anniversary in July.**
COLUMBUS (WJW) – Ohio Governor Mike DeWine is ordering United States and State of Ohio flags to be flown at half-staff in honor of the late Rosalynn Carter.
The former first lady, who had been married to former President Jimmy Carter for more than 77 years, died at age 96 on Sunday. The Carter Center said she had been living with dementia and declining health for months.
A few days before, The Carter Center confirmed that the former first lady was in hospice care at home in Plains, Georgia. Jimmy Carter entered hospice earlier this year.
Flags will be lowered on all public buildings and grounds across Ohio until sunset on Nov. 29.
“Fran and I are saddened to learn about the death of First Lady Rosalynn Carter,” DeWine said in a tribute on X, formerly known as Twitter. “Over the decades, she has been a strong advocate for increased access to mental health services, and her passion truly brought this issue into focus across the nation. Our prayers are with President Carter and the entire Carter family.