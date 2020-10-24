Flags ordered at half staff at Statehouse and Hamilton County

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WKBN) – Flags across Ohio are being lowered to half staff in honor of Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office Corporal Adam McMillan.
McMillan died Friday from injuries he sustained in a crash he was involved in while on duty.
Governor DeWine has ordered that all United States and State of Ohio flags be flown at half-staff upon all public buildings and grounds throughout Hamilton County and at the Ohio Statehouse, Vern Riffe Center and Rhodes Tower effective immediately. Flags shall remain lowered until sunset on the day of his interment.
All other public buildings and grounds throughout the state may fly the flags of the United States and the State of Ohio at half-staff at their discretion for the same time period.
