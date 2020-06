Flags will be flown at half staff throughout Geauga County

(WKBN) – Governor Mike DeWine signed an order Sunday that flags shall be lowered to half-staff throughout the state to honor the life and service of Marine Sergeant Wolfgang Kyle Weninger.

Flags will be flown at half staff throughout Geauga County, as well as the Ohio Statehouse, Vern Riffe Center and Rhodes Tower.

Governor DeWine also advised that flags can be lowered at half-staff throughout the state at their discretion for the same period.