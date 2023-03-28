YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Ohio Governor Mike DeWine has ordered flags in Ohio to fly at half-staff in conjunction with an order from President Joe Biden.

Flags are to be lowered in remembrance of the victims of a school shooting Monday in Nashville, Tennessee.

Flags of the United States and the State of Ohio should be flown at half-staff at all public buildings until sunset on March 31.

Audrey Hale, 28, killed three students and three adults at The Covenant School in Nashville. She was shot and killed by police.

Investigators said the woman was a former student and had some “resentment for having to go to that school.”

The victims were identified as Evelyn Dieckhaus, Hallie Scruggs, and William Kinney, all 9 years old, and adults Cynthia Peak, 61; Katherine Koonce, 60; and Mike Hill, 61.