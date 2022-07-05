COLUMBUS, Ohio (WKBN) – Governors in Ohio and Pennsylvania have ordered all state flags and the U.S. flag to fly at half-staff in remembrance of the victims of the Highland Park shooting.

The order is in accordance with the directive issued by President Joe Biden for all federal buildings.

Flags in Ohio and Pennsylvania will remain at half-staff until sunset on July 9.

“My prayers are with the victims, their families and the entire Highland Park community,” said Pa. Gov. Tom Wolf. “​It breaks my heart every time another community is victimized by mass gun violence. We cannot accept gun violence as inevitable in America. We should be able to have holiday parades without gun violence and fear.”

All Ohioans and Pennsylvanians are invited to lower their flags, too.