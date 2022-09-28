COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Five people are recovering after being shot at a strip club in north Columbus, according to police.

(NBC4)

CPD state that at around 2:45 a.m., officers were sent to The Doll House strip club on Karl Court and found one person with a gunshot wound, 15 minutes before the club closes.

That person was taken to a hospital in stable condition as officers later discovered four other people were shot and took themselves to the hospital. Police said those four people are also in stable condition.

No further information is known at this time as police continue to investigate. NBC4 will provide updates when more information is confirmed.