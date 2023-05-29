COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — At least five people were shot Monday morning during a block party in southeast Columbus, police said.

Around 12:30 a.m., the Columbus Division of Police responded to reports of a shooting at Meadows Apartments near Gender Road — on the 4800 block of Pintail Creek Drive — where officers said hundreds of people were in attendance for a party.

At least five people were injured — all of whom are in stable condition — but police could not confirm an exact number of victims. Just after 7:30 a.m., police released three male victims’ ages: 17, 19 and 19.

Medics transported three victims to Mount Carmel East hospital, one to Nationwide Children’s Hospital and another victim was treated on scene, according to police. All are expected to survive their injuries.

A residence on the 6000 block of Rossi Drive was also hit by gunfire, police said.

This is a developing story and will become updated once more information becomes available.