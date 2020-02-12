Live Now
Five inmates escape from Stark County corrections center

Canton police said the men got out by breaking a first-floor window at the facility

by: Jen Steer, Fox 8

Escaped Stark County inmates

Top: Joshua Bingham, Vincent Blanc; Bottom: Jason Drake, Michael Fisher, Jaden Miller (Source: Fox 8)

CANTON, Ohio (WJW)– Five inmates remain on the loose after escaping from the Stark County Regional Community Correction Center at about 8:45 p.m. Monday.

Authorities are searching for the following:

  • Joshua Bingham, 36, aggravated possession of drugs
  • Vincent Blanc, 24, violation of a protection order and menacing
  • Jason Drake, 39, burglary
  • Michael Fisher, 29, aggravated possession of drugs
  • Jaden Miller, 23, having weapons under a disability

Anyone with information should call Canton Central Dispatch at 330-649-5800.

