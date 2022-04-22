COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — FirstEnergy Corp. has settled four ratepayer lawsuits filed after the utility giant became ensnared in a $60 million bribery scheme.

Cleveland.com reports FirstEnergy CEO and President Steven Strah announced the settlements reached last week totaling $37.5 million during an earnings call Friday.

One of the lawsuits was filed in Cuyahoga County and the other three in federal court in Columbus.

It’s unclear who will get the money. No details on the settlements have been announced.

Akron-based FirstEnergy has admitted in a deferred prosecution agreement with the U.S. Justice Department that it paid $60 million to win a legislative bailout in 2019 for two nuclear plants operated by a subsidiary.