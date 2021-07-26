FirstEnergy reevaluates denial of ratepayer funds in bribe

Ohio

by: Mark Gillispie and Andrew Welsh-Huggins, The Associated Press

This April 4, 2017, file photo shows the entrance to FirstEnergy Corp.’s Davis-Besse Nuclear Power Station in Oak Harbor, Ohio. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane)

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Utility giant FirstEnergy Corp. says it’s reevaluating previous denials that the company used customer money to secretly fund a $60 million bribery scheme.

The Akron-based company filed notice with the Public Utilities Commission of Ohio on Friday saying its deferred prosecution agreement with the U.S. Justice Department requires a re-examination of those denials that ratepayers funded the scheme to win legislative approval in 2019 for a $1 billion bailout for two unprofitable nuclear power plants it owned at the time.

FirstEnergy agreed last week to pay a $230 million penalty to potentially avoid criminal prosecution.

