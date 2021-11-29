First winners revealed in Ohio Vax-2-School contest

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WKBN) – Today, the state of Ohio announced the first winners of the Vax-2-School contest.

30 people were picked and they each won a $10,000 scholarship.

None of today’s winners were from our area. The state will announce 30 more winners each day this week.

Friday, the grand prize winners will also be picked.

Monday’s $10,000 scholarship winners included:

  1. Midori Ayres, Fremont
  2. Frank Brown, Toledo
  3. Drake Bryan, Novelty
  4. Madison Cooke, Maineville
  5. Paige Delmore, Seven Hills
  6. Lola DeWitte, Perrysburg
  7. Lucinda Freund, Wadsworth
  8. Grant Fry, Doylestown
  9. Alice Jonas, Worthington
  10. Livia Kish, Akron
  11. Renee Kizlik, Eastlake
  12. Lydia Krausz, New Albany
  13. Lessah Lemaster, Enon
  14. Benjamin Lichman, Rocky River
  15. Andrea Ligon, Shaker Heights
  16. Mitchell Link, Jamestown
  17. Alena McCain, West Chester
  18. Spencer Meier, Cincinnati
  19. Claire Miller, Cincinnati
  20. Rachel Mohr, Dublin
  21. Martin Philip, West Chester
  22. Victoria Rahija, Mentor
  23. Donovan Simpson, Columbus
  24. Madeline Sines, Milford Center
  25. Sydney Stacho, Medina
  26. Emily Studer, Aurora
  27. Spencer Sullivan, Ostrander
  28. Alex Vargo, Rossford
  29. Katrina Whitmore, West Chester
  30. Makenna Wolf, Fremont

We’ll post the winners each day on the WKBN app and website.

